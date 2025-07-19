Commanders Place OL Timothy McKay On NFI List

According to NFL.com, the Commanders have placed rookie OL Timothy McKay on the non-football injury list.

McKay went undrafted out of North Carolina State and caught on with the Commanders following the draft.

Washington paid him $275,000 in guaranteed money despite his current injury, which caused him to go undrafted.

In six seasons at NC State, McKay appeared in 56 games for the team.

We will have more news on McKay when it becomes available.