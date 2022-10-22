Commanders Place QB Carson Wentz On IR

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they have placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve.

We’ve placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/Injured List 📰 https://t.co/iEMU9RuU0o pic.twitter.com/q2137rlTtE — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2022

This comes as no surprise, as Wentz was expected to be placed on IR due to his finger injury.

Wentz, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders this past March.

In 2022, Wentz has appeared in six games for the Commanders and completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 79 yards rushing.