Commanders Placing CB Trey Amos On IR Among Five Roster Moves

Per Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are placing CB Trey Amos on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Commanders are signing WRs Robbie Chosen and Jacoby Jones to the active roster from the practice squad. Washington is also signing WR River Cracraft and DE DeMarcus Walker to the practice squad.

Amos suffered a broken fibula and is likely done for the season.

Amos, 23, was a three-star recruit and the No. 105-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of New Iberia, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana-Lafayette and spent three seasons there before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season.

The Commanders used the No. 61 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Amos. He signed a four-year, $7,280,020 contract with a $1,934,560 signing bonus.

In 2025, Amos has appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss and six passes defended.