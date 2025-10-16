Commanders Placing DE Drake Jackson On IR

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are placing DE Drake Jackson on injured reserve.

Schefter mentions Washington had to wait one day after signing him to put him on injured reserve, but they believe it’s worthwhile to keep someone with upside stashed.

Nicki Jhabvala adds Jackson is still recovering from a major knee injury.

Jackson, 24, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract and but was waived in May. He signed to Washington’s active roster in October 2025.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.