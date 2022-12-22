Commanders Promote G Wes Martin, Waive LB De’Jon Harris

The Washington Commanders announced Thursday that they’ve signed G Wes Martin to their active roster and waived LB De’Jon Harris.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Signed G Wes Martin from the practice squad

— Released LB De’Jon Harris pic.twitter.com/O10fg6tVGk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year. He returned to Washington and has been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2022, Martin has appeared in three games for the Commanders.