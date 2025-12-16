Commanders Put WR Noah Brown Back On IR Among Flurry Of Moves

The Washington Commanders announced that they have placed WR Noah Brown back on injured reserve, ending his season.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed WR Noah Brown on the Reserve/Injured List

– Designated CB Darius Rush practice squad injured

– Signed WR Chris Moore from the practice squad

– Signed WR River Cracraft and TE Gee Scott Jr. to the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 16, 2025

They promoted WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to take his place and added WR River Cracraft and TE Gee Scott Jr. to the unit. Commanders CB Darius Rush was also designated to return from the practice squad injured list.

Brown, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster. Washington brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in four games for the Commanders and caught five passes on 10 targets for 83 yards and no touchdowns.