Commanders QB Josh Johnson Starting Week 18, Two Players Officially Ruled Out

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced that QB Josh Johnson will start Week 18, with QB Marcus Mariota ruled out with hand/quad injuries. Washington LT Laremy Tunsil (oblique) has also been ruled out, per Ben Standig.

It’s been a rough season for Washington’s quarterbacks, as Jayden Daniels has missed much of the season with a dislocated elbow.

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season as he continues his career as one of the league’s most storied journeymen.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Commanders and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 241 yards and one interception.