Commanders Re-Sign DE Efe Obada To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed DE Efe Obada to the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed DE Efe Obada to the practice squad

— Released WR Mike Strachan from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/w9xOmvbkIo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2024

To make room, they cut WR Mike Strachan from the unit.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

RB Kazmeir Allen CB Chigozie Anusiem G Julian Good-Jones DE Andre Jones Jr. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. WR Mitchell Tinsley WR Brycen Tremayne TE Cole Turner RB Michael Wiley CB Bobby Price CB Kevon Seymour (Suspended) G Marquis Hayes QB Sam Hartman NT Carl Davis DB Ben Nikkel T Bobby Hart DE Efe Obada

Obada, 32, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Obada joined the Commanders in 2022 and has been on and off the roster since.

In 2024, Obada has appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded three total tackles.