Commanders Re-Sign EDGE Jalyn Holmes

The Washington Commanders have re-signed EDGE Jalyn Holmes to an undisclosed contract on Sunday, according to his agent Blake Baratz.

Holmes, 29, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad and bounced on and off throughout the season. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal the following year but he was among their final roster cuts.

From there, Holmes had a stint with the Bears before catching on with the Jets at the start of the 2023 season. He later signed on to the Commanders’ active roster last season.