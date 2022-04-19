Commanders Re-Sign ERFA OL Keith Ismael

The Washington Commanders officially re-signed OL Keith Ismael to a one-year exclusive-rights deal for the 2022 season.

Ismael, 23, was a fifth-round pick by Washington out of San Diego State back in 2020. He signed his four-year rookie contract with the team in July of 2020 but failed to make the final roster in 2021 and was waived.

Ismael was has been on and off of Washington’s roster ever since.

In 2020, Ismael appeared in 10 games for Washington, making five starts for them.