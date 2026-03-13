Commanders Re-Sign G Chris Paul

Jordan Schultz reports that the Commanders have re-signed G Chris Paul to a one-year contract.

Paul, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Commanders back in 2022. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,764,444 contract that included $104,444 fully guaranteed.

Paul was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2025, Paul appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and made 15 starts for them at guard.