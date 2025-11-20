Commanders Re-Sign WR Jacoby Jones

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed WR Jacoby Jones to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Commanders have released S Daryl Worley from the practice squad.

Jones, 24, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was among the final roster cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad before making his way on the active roster in November. Washington released Jones earlier this week.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in one game for the Commanders and caught one pass for 25 yards.