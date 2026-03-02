Commanders Re-Signed OL Nick Allegretti For Two Years

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders and OL Nick Allegretti have agreed to a new two-year contract. He had one year remaining on his current deal.

Allegretti looks like he will be Washington’s first choice to replace veteran C Tyler Biadasz, who was surprisingly cut this past week.

While Washington was ready to trade Allegretti at the deadline last year had a buyer emerged, he ended up starting in place of Biadasz to end the year and earned himself a new deal.

Allegretti, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019 out of Illinois. He played out the final year of his four-year, rookie contract with Kansas City.

Allegretti was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022 when he agreed to a new deal with the Chiefs. He was once again a free agent when he signed a three-year, $16 million contract with the Commanders.

In 2025, Allegretti appeared in 16 games for the Commanders, making four starts.