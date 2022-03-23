Commanders Re-Signing CB Danny Johnson

The Washington Commanders announced that they are re-signed CB Danny Johnson on Wednesday.
Welcome back, @D__Johnson10 😎#TakeCommand
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2022
Johnson, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He’s been re-signed to one-year deals by the Commanders for the last three seasons.
In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
