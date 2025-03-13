Commanders Re-Signing CB Noah Igbinoghene

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are re-signing CB Noah Igbinoghene to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Igbinoghene, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that included a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option when Miami traded him to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph.

The Commanders signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Igbinoghene appeared in 17 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts for them while recording 55 tackles and seven pass defenses.