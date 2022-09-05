Commanders Re-Signing G Wes Martin To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced that they are re-signing G Wes Martin to their practice squad.
The following is the team’s full list of practice squad players:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- CB Troy Apke
- DT David Bada (international)
- DE William Bradley-King
- CB Corn Elder
- WR Alex Erickson
- S Ferrod Gardner
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- CB Danny Johnson
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- WR Kyric McGowan
- WR Marken Michel
- T Aaron Monteiro
- RB Jaret Patterson
- C Jon Toth
- LB De’Jon Harris
- OL Wes Martin
Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.
The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.
In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.
