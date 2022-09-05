Commanders Re-Signing G Wes Martin To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced that they are re-signing G Wes Martin to their practice squad.

We have signed G Wes Martin to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/QXjITR1ojQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2022

The following is the team’s full list of practice squad players:

T Alex Akingbulu

CB Troy Apke

DT David Bada (international)

(international) DE William Bradley-King

CB Corn Elder

WR Alex Erickson

S Ferrod Gardner

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Danny Johnson

G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Kyric McGowan

WR Marken Michel

T Aaron Monteiro

RB Jaret Patterson

C Jon Toth

LB De’Jon Harris

OL Wes Martin

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.