Commanders Re-Signing OL Trent Scott

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Commanders are re-signing OL Trent Scott.

Scott, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Chargers and spent two years on and off of their roster.

The Panthers claimed Scott off of waivers at the start of the 2020 regular season and brought him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Steelers signed Scott to a deal for the 2022 season and he later joined the Commanders in 2023 on a one-year, $3 million contract. Washington re-signed Scott to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Scott appeared in eight games for the Commanders and made three starts.