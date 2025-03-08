Commanders Re-Signing TE Zach Ertz

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are re-signing veteran TE Zach Ertz to a one-year contract worth $6.25 million.
According to Pelissero, Ertz’s deal can be worth up to $9 million with incentives.
Ertz, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.
He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.
Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders last year.
In 2024, Ertz appeared in 17 games for the Commanders and caught 66 passes for 654 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
