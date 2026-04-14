Vikings Re-Signed ERFA DE Jalen Redmond

Per Howard Balzer, the Vikings have re-signed exclusive-rights free-agent DE Jalen Redmond to a new deal for the 2026 season after Minnesota tendered him back in March.

Redmond, 26, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August.

He later joined the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024. The Vikings signed him to a contract in June of that year, and he bounced on and off their roster.

The Vikings gave him a league minimum deal to bring him back for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Redmond appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections.