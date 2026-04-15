Washington Commanders Announce New Uniform For 2026

The Washington Commanders announced new primary uniforms for the 2026 season, going back to the primary color scheme from before they changed their name.

The team will be going back to similar jerseys they wore during their Super Bowl era. Washington also introduced a new alternate spear log and a glossy burgundy helmet.

A look at the new uniforms that the Washington Commanders unveiled today: pic.twitter.com/DFPl71iFnM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2026

“They’re associated with some incredible moments,” Washington team president Mark Clouse said in an announcement, adding they wanted to use the spear logo to bridge “the evolution from the Redskins era to the Commander era.”

“The spear is just such a great device,” Clouse said. “That was part [of] the heritage of the team and also can live in this ecosystem that we’ve been building around defining a Commander.”

Clouse poured cold water on the idea of the organization going even further and reinstating the old name and logo, which some people are still pushing for.

“I’m sure there will be some that are always looking for a full reversal,” Clouse said, “and that’s not the path we’re on, but I think this is a great way to continue to celebrate that. We’ve been very purposeful in trying to bring back the celebration and integration of our heritage while continuing to move forward to build the Commander brand. It’s extremely important that the elements of those things are brought together.”