NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Dexter Lawrence, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport)

had six 30 visits, including with the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport) Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson was expected to have a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ben Standig)

Eagles

The Eagles still haven’t made a decision on whether they’re going to trade WR A.J. Brown , according to Mike Garafolo. Garafolo adds that the Eagles are essentially “building around A.J. Brown ” in the sense that if they do indeed agree to trade him, they’ll be comfortable with the haul they receive for him. Additionally, they’ve added multiple receivers to help soften the blow of his departure, so the receiver position doesn’t become a glaring need. (GMFB)

, according to Mike Garafolo. Garafolo adds that the Eagles are essentially “building around ” in the sense that if they do indeed agree to trade him, they’ll be comfortable with the haul they receive for him. Additionally, they’ve added multiple receivers to help soften the blow of his departure, so the receiver position doesn’t become a glaring need. (GMFB) Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq had four 30 visits, including with the Eagles. (Bri Amaranthus)

had four 30 visits, including with the Eagles. (Bri Amaranthus) LSU TE Bauer Sharp had a 30 visit with the Eagles, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

Giants

Connor Hughes of SNY examines possible outcomes for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence following his recent trade request:

Hughes believes New York has leverage to keep Lawrence, given he is still under contract for the next two seasons. Although Lawrence could stay away from some of their offseason program, Hughes is confident the defensive tackle will eventually show up after fines begin to toll once minicamp starts.

As for the possibility of trading him, Hughes mentions that although New York doesn’t want to send Lawrence away, he played last season overweight and a lingering elbow injury impacted his production with just a half-sack in 2025. In the end, Hughes believes it makes sense to move him if the Giants feel Lawrence’s best days are behind him.

Hughes writes that the best compensation for Lawrence would likely be a late 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, or a package of a second- and fifth-round pick.

One source tells Hughes that their team would like to add Lawrence for a third-round pick, but it is highly unlikely: “I’d love him for a third, but obviously that’s not happening.”

Another option would be to sign Lawrence to a contract extension. Hughes cites one source who expects him to demand $30 million annually, while another front office source could see him getting a deal closer to $35 million per year due to the salary cap increasing.

Hughes cites multiple outside sources who believe New York will get something done to keep Lawrence with the Giants.