Chargers Re-Sign ERFA RB Kimani Vidal

The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed RB Kimani Vidal, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Vidal, 24, was a two-time All-Sun Belt player, including first-team honors in 2023, and was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year that season. He was drafted by the Chargers with the No. 181 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,227,436 deal that included a $207,436 signing bonus when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2025, Vidal appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 155 times for 643 (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.