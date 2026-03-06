Commanders Re-Signing WR Treylon Burks To One-Year, $4M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are re-signing WR Treylon Burks to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that included $7,630,607 when he was let go after being placed on injured reserve this past training camp. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad soon after and promoted him to the active roster in November.

In 2025, Burks appeared in eight games for the Commanders and recorded 10 receptions on 22 targets for 130 yards (13 YPC) and one touchdown.