Commanders Reached Out To Jim Caldwell About OC Job, But He’s Pursuing Only HC Jobs

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Commanders reached out to former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy.

However, Garafolo says Caldwell informed Washington that he’s only pursuing head-coaching opportunities.

Caldwell has interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching job this offseason.

Caldwell, 67, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence that July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.