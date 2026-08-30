Commanders Release OL Daniel Brunskill

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders have released OL Daniel Brunskill ahead of the roster cut deadline.

The veteran has 71 career starts under his belt and has some position versatility, so it’s at least a little interesting that the OL-needy Commanders don’t seem to see him as part of the picture up front.

Brunskill, 32, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and he returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

San Francisco re-signed Brunskill as a restricted free agent in 2022 on a deal worth $2.4 million. As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Titans.

After playing out that deal, he caught on with the Dolphins in 2025.

In 2025, Brunskill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and made five starts.