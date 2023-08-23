Commanders Release P Michael Palardy

The Washington Commanders announced on Wednesday they have released P Michael Palardy.

We have released P Michael Palardy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2023

He had been brought in to give starting P Tress Way a little bit of a break while he dealt with an injury.

Palardy, 31, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2014. He lasted less than a year with the Raiders before he was signed to the Rams’ active roster.

Palardy had brief stints with the Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Browns, and Falcons before returning to the Panthers in 2016. From there, Carolina brought him back on exclusive rights free agent deals before agreeing to a three-year, $7.2 million extension in 2018.

Unfortunately, Palardy spent the 2020 season on the reserve/non-football injury list with a torn ACL. He was waived in 2021 and caught on with the Dolphins. Miami declined to re-sign him and he later had a stint with the Patriots in 2022.

In 2022, Palardy appeared in eight games for the Patriots and punted 42 times with a 42.4 average, five touchbacks, 10 kicks inside the 20 and a long punt of 58 yards.