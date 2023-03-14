Commanders Release RB J.D. McKissic, Tender RFA S Jeremy Reaves

The Washington Commanders announced they have released veteran RB J.D. McKissic.

Additionally, Washington tendered an offer to restricted free agent S Jeremy Reaves.

Releasing McKissic should save a little over $1 million for Washington, and he could be retiring due to a neck issue.

McKissic, 29, wound up signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State back in 2016. He was, unfortunately, waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta waived McKissic towards the end of the 2016 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights tender only to waive him in 2019.

The Lions later claimed McKissic off waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit before joining Washington for the 2020 season. He later agreed to a contract with the Bills, but ultimately backed out of the deal to sign a two-year, $7 million with the Commanders.

In 2022, McKissic appeared in eight games for the Commanders and rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 27 receptions for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.