Commanders Release RB Michael Wiley

The Washington Commanders announced they have released RB Michael Wiley.

This move is in correspondence with Washington signing OLB Von Miller.

Wiley, 24, originally caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out Arizona in 2024. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Commanders re-signed Wiley to a futures deal after the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wiley appeared in 49 games for Arizona and recorded 336 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 123 receptions for 1,150 yards (9.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.