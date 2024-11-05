Commanders Released DL Efe Obada

The Washington Commanders announced they have released DL Efe Obada.

The move frees up space on the roster for CB Marshon Lattimore who was acquired via trade today.

Obada, 32, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Obada joined the Commanders in 2022 and has been on and off the roster since.

In 2024, Obada has appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded three total tackles.