Commanders Releasing C Chase Roullier

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders are releasing veteran C Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation on Friday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Roullier will free up $8,370,000 of available cap space while creating $4,050,000 in dead money.

Washington went out and signed Nick Gates in free agency and used a third-round pick on Ricky Stromberg, so they have options at the position.

Roullier, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington in 2021.

Roullier was set to make a base salary of $8,310,000 for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Roullier was limited to appearing in and starting two games for Washington.