Commanders Releasing DT Shy Tuttle

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are releasing DT Shy Tuttle with plans of bringing him back to the roster for Week 1.

Tuttle, 30, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021. Tuttle then signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Panthers in March 2023.

Carolina released Tuttle coming out of the preseason, and he quickly caught on with the Titans.

From there, Tuttle was released by the Titans in December and was claimed by Washington off waivers.

In 2025, Tuttle has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss.