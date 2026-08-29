Commanders Releasing OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are releasing veteran OT Nicholas Petit-Frere on Saturday ahead of the upcoming roster cuts deadline.

Here’s the current list of roster cuts for the Commanders:

Petit-Frere, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus when the Titans cut him loose leading up to last year’s draft. He would later have a stint with the 49ers.

The Commanders recently signed Petit-Frere to a contract.

In 2024, Petit-Frere appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 10 starts at right tackle.