Commanders Releasing OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are releasing veteran OT Nicholas Petit-Frere on Saturday ahead of the upcoming roster cuts deadline.
Here’s the current list of roster cuts for the Commanders:
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- DL Boogie Basham
- LB D.J. Johnson
- OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Petit-Frere, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was entering the final year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus when the Titans cut him loose leading up to last year’s draft. He would later have a stint with the 49ers.
The Commanders recently signed Petit-Frere to a contract.
In 2024, Petit-Frere appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 10 starts at right tackle.
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