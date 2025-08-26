Commanders Releasing Veteran DE Clelin Ferrell

Ben Standig reports that the Commanders are releasing veteran DE Clelin Ferrell on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

Ferrell, 28, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in 2024 and agreed to another one-year contract this past March.

In 2024, Ferrell appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, three and a half sacks, and one forced fumble in ten starts.