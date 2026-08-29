Commanders Releasing Veteran DL Boogie Basham

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are releasing DL Boogie Basham on Saturday ahead of the upcoming deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players.

Basham, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.

Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but was released in October. He re-signed to the practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the season, being elevated three times before being let go in January.

The Panthers signed Basham to a futures contract this past January. He was cut coming out of the preseason and spent some time on the practice squad.

Basham just recently signed on with Washington.

In 2024, Basham appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss.