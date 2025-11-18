Commanders Releasing WR Jacoby Jones

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Commanders are releasing WR Jacoby Jones.

Jones, 24, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was among the final roster cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad before making his way on the active roster in November.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in one game for the Commanders and caught one pass for 25 yards.