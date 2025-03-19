Commanders Rework WR Deebo Samuel’s Contract

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders and WR Deebo Samuel agreed to a reworked contract that guarantees $17 million, while adding $3 million in incentives.

Samuel will now play out the 2025 season under a one-year deal worth a maximum of $20 million.

Washington acquired Samuel from the 49ers for a fifth-round pick to bolster their offensive playmaking after a surprising run. Samuel believes the Commanders were one of the best possible fits and expressed his desire to go to Washington because of QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, and some members of the coaching staff.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He was due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.