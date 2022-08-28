Commanders Rookie RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times In Robbery Attempt

Update:

The Washington Commanders issued the following statement regarding Brian Robinson:

JP Finlay reports that Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt.

Sources tell Finlay that Robinson’s injuries are “non-life threatening.”

Tom Pelissero adds that Robinson was struck in his “lower body” and is currently in stable condition.

Robinson has been a standout rookie for the Commanders this summer and there was growing buzz about him possibly supplanting Antonio Gibson as the team’s starting running back this year.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson and his condition as the news is available. We at NFLTR wish Robinson a speedy recovery.