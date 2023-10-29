Commanders Rule Out C Ricky Stromberg With Knee Injury

The Commanders quickly ruled out C Ricky Stromberg on Sunday following a knee injury against the Eagles.

Stromberg, 22, was a four-year starter at Arkansas and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the Razorbacks in 2022 before being selected by Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Stromberg appeared in 46 games and made 44 starts with 33 as a center nine as a right guard, and twice as a left guard.

In 2023, Stromberg has appeared in four games for the Commanders.

We will have an update on Stromberg as it becomes available.