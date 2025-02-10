Commanders Sign CB Bobby Price

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Bobby Price to a contract.

Price, 26, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions and caught on with the Cardinals.

He signed with the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season but was among their final roster cuts and brought back to the practice squad, where he was elevated three times. Washington released Price from the practice squad after the season.

In 2024, Price appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.