Commanders Sign CB DaMarcus Fields To Practice Squad

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are signing CB DaMarcus Fields to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of practice squad players for the team:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- DT David Bada (international)
- DE William Bradley-King
- CB Corn Elder
- WR Alex Erickson
- G Nolan Laufenberg (injured)
- WR Kyric McGowan
- WR Marken Michel
- T Aaron Monteiro
- RB Jaret Patterson
- LB De’Jon Harris
- G Wes Martin
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- G Keaton Sutherland
- QB Jake Fromm
- FB Alex Armah
- DB Troy Apke
- CB DaMarcus Fields
Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints.
During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded 173 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.
