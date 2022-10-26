Commanders Sign CB DaMarcus Fields To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are signing CB DaMarcus Fields to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of practice squad players for the team:

  1. T Alex Akingbulu
  2. DT David Bada (international)
  3. DE William Bradley-King
  4. CB Corn Elder
  5. WR Alex Erickson
  6. G Nolan Laufenberg (injured)
  7. WR Kyric McGowan
  8. WR Marken Michel
  9. T Aaron Monteiro
  10. RB Jaret Patterson
  11. LB De’Jon Harris
  12. G Wes Martin
  13. DE Benning Potoa’e
  14. G Keaton Sutherland
  15. QB Jake Fromm
  16. FB Alex Armah
  17. DB Troy Apke
  18. CB DaMarcus Fields

Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded 173 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

