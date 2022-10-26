Commanders Sign CB DaMarcus Fields To Practice Squad

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are signing CB DaMarcus Fields to their practice squad.

We have signed CB DaMarcus Fields to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/lj3rzAPXyl — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 26, 2022

The following is an updated list of practice squad players for the team:

T Alex Akingbulu DT David Bada (international) DE William Bradley-King CB Corn Elder WR Alex Erickson G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) WR Kyric McGowan WR Marken Michel T Aaron Monteiro RB Jaret Patterson LB De’Jon Harris G Wes Martin DE Benning Potoa’e G Keaton Sutherland QB Jake Fromm FB Alex Armah DB Troy Apke CB DaMarcus Fields

Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded 173 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.