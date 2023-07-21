Commanders Sign First-Round CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have officially signed No. 16 overall pick CB Emmanuel Forbes to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Forbes, 22, was second-team All-SEC in 2021 before being named first-team All-SEC and a consensus first-team All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to another former Mississippi State corner, Cameron Dantzler.

The No. 16 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $16,495,442 contract that includes a $8,996,685 signing bonus and will carry a $2,999,171 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Forbes recorded 150 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 14 interceptions, including six which he returned for touchdowns, and 20 pass deflections in 35 career games.