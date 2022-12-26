Commanders Sign LB De’Jon Harris To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced that they have signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad on Monday morning.

Harris, 25, went undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020 and caught on with the Patriots before being among the team’s final roster cuts.

He later signed with the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, later signing a futures deal with the team before being among their final roster cuts in 2021.

Harris then caught on with the Commanders’ practice squad at the end of the 2021 season and has been on and off of their taxi squad ever since.

In 2022, Harris has appeared in four games for the Commanders but has not recorded any statistics.