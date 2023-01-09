Commanders Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals Including QB Jake Fromm

The Washington Commanders announced that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad last October.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.