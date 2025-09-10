Commanders Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad. 

They cut TE Lawrence Cager in a corresponding move. Washington’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT Ricky Barber
  2. WR Ja’Corey Brooks
  3. DT Sheldon Day
  4. C Michael Deiter
  5. CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  6. QB Sam Hartman
  7. DE Jalyn Holmes
  8. WR Jacoby Jones
  9. DE T.J. Maguranyanga (International)
  10. S Rob McDaniel
  11. G Timothy McKay
  12. WR Chris Moore
  13. CB Car’lin Vigers
  14. RB Donovan Edwards
  15. CB Darius Rush
  16. G Darrian Dalcourt
  17. P Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May.  

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in nine games for the 49ers and punted 22 times with a 45.2 average, no touchbacks and 11 kicks inside the 20. 

