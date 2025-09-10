Commanders Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad.
We have made the following roster moves:
– Signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad
– Released TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad
They cut TE Lawrence Cager in a corresponding move. Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Ricky Barber
- WR Ja’Corey Brooks
- DT Sheldon Day
- C Michael Deiter
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- WR Jacoby Jones
- DE T.J. Maguranyanga (International)
- S Rob McDaniel
- G Timothy McKay
- WR Chris Moore
- CB Car’lin Vigers
- RB Donovan Edwards
- CB Darius Rush
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- P Mitch Wishnowsky
Wishnowsky, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.
Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May.
In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in nine games for the 49ers and punted 22 times with a 45.2 average, no touchbacks and 11 kicks inside the 20.
