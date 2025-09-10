Commanders Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad

– Released TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2025

They cut TE Lawrence Cager in a corresponding move. Washington’s practice squad now includes:

DT Ricky Barber WR Ja’Corey Brooks DT Sheldon Day C Michael Deiter CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. QB Sam Hartman DE Jalyn Holmes WR Jacoby Jones DE T.J. Maguranyanga (International) S Rob McDaniel G Timothy McKay WR Chris Moore CB Car’lin Vigers RB Donovan Edwards CB Darius Rush G Darrian Dalcourt P Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May.

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in nine games for the 49ers and punted 22 times with a 45.2 average, no touchbacks and 11 kicks inside the 20.