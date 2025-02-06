Commanders Sign RB Michael Wiley To Futures Deal

The Washington Commanders announced they signed RB Michael Wiley to a futures deal on Thursday.
Here’s an updated list of Washington’s futures contracts:
- TE Lawrence Cager
- T Anim Dankwah
- RB Demetric Felton
- WR Mike Strachan
- DB Allan George
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- DL Viliami Fehoko
- OL Julian Good-Jones
- QB Sam Hartman
- TE Tyree Jackson
- LB Andre Jones
- WR Chris Moore
- DB Ben Nikkel
- TE Cole Turner
- OT Bobby Hart
- RB Michael Wiley
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Wiley, 24, originally caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out Arizona in 2024. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.
During his college career, Wiley appeared in 49 games for Arizona and recorded 336 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 123 receptions for 1,150 yards (9.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
