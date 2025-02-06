Commanders Sign RB Michael Wiley To Futures Deal

The Washington Commanders announced they signed RB Michael Wiley to a futures deal on Thursday.

We have signed RB Michael Wiley to a Reserve/Future contract pic.twitter.com/IvV4QhYSfu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2025

Here’s an updated list of Washington’s futures contracts:

TE Lawrence Cager T Anim Dankwah RB Demetric Felton WR Mike Strachan DB Allan George WR Kazmeir Allen DL Viliami Fehoko OL Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman TE Tyree Jackson LB Andre Jones WR Chris Moore DB Ben Nikkel TE Cole Turner OT Bobby Hart RB Michael Wiley

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wiley, 24, originally caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out Arizona in 2024. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

During his college career, Wiley appeared in 49 games for Arizona and recorded 336 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 123 receptions for 1,150 yards (9.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.