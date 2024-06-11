Commanders Sign Second-Round CB Mike Sainristil 

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed second-round CB Mike Sainristil to a rookie contract.

Here’s where Washington stands with signing its 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jayden Daniels QB 2 Jer’Zhan Newton DT 2 Mike Sainristil CB Signed 2 Ben Sinnott TE 3 Brandon Coleman OG 3 Luke McCaffrey WR Signed 5 Jordan Magee LB Signed 5 Dominique Hampton S Signed 7 Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Signed

Sainristil, 23, was a two-year starter at Michigan and converted to defensive back from wide receiver following his junior year. He earned first-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

The No. 50 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,702,336 contract that includes a $2,421,700 signing bonus and will carry a $1,400,425 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his five-year college career, Sainristil appeared in 62 games and recorded 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 20 pass defenses.