Commanders Sign Second-Round CB Mike Sainristil 

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed second-round CB Mike Sainristil to a rookie contract.
Here’s where Washington stands with signing its 2024 class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|Jer’Zhan Newton
|DT
|2
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
|Signed
|2
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|3
|Brandon Coleman
|OG
|3
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Jordan Magee
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Dominique Hampton
|S
|Signed
|7
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|DE
|Signed
Sainristil, 23, was a two-year starter at Michigan and converted to defensive back from wide receiver following his junior year. He earned first-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
The No. 50 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,702,336 contract that includes a $2,421,700 signing bonus and will carry a $1,400,425 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his five-year college career, Sainristil appeared in 62 games and recorded 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 20 pass defenses.
