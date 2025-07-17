Commanders Sign Second-Round CB Trey Amos

The Washington Commanders have signed second-round CB Trey Amos to a rookie contract, per Tom Pelissero.

This wraps up Washington’s 2025 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Josh Conerly OT Signed 2 61 Trey Amos CB Signed 4 128 Jaylin Lane WR Signed 6 205 Kain Medrano LB Signed 7 245 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Signed

Amos, 23, was a three-star recruit and the No. 105-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of New Iberia, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana-Lafayette and spent three seasons there before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season.

Amos earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 39 overall player in the class with a second-round grade.

The Commanders used the No. 61 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Amos. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,275,084 contract with a $1,930,969 signing bonus.

In five college seasons, Amos appeared in 61 games and made 26 starts. He recorded 121 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 35 passes defended and four interceptions.