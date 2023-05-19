Commanders Sign Third-Round C Ricky Stromberg & Fourth-Round OT Braeden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have officially signed third-round OL Ricky Stromberg and fourth-round OT Braeden Daniels to rookie contracts, according to Nicki Jhabvala.
The Commanders have two remaining draft picks to sign:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|16
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|2
|47
|Jartavius Martin
|S
|3
|97
|Ricky Stromberg
|C
|Signed
|4
|118
|Braeden Daniels
|OT
|Signed
|5
|137
|KJ Henry
|DE
|Signed
|6
|193
|Chris Rodriguez
|RB
|Signed
|7
|233
|Andre Jones
|LB
|Signed
Stromberg, 22, was a four-year starter at Arkansas and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the Razorbacks in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.
During his four-year college career, Stromberg appeared in 46 games and made 44 starts with 33 as a center nine as a right guard, and twice as a left guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!