Commanders Sign Third-Round C Ricky Stromberg & Fourth-Round OT Braeden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have officially signed third-round OL Ricky Stromberg and fourth-round OT Braeden Daniels to rookie contracts, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

The Commanders have two remaining draft picks to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 16 Emmanuel Forbes CB 2 47 Jartavius Martin S 3 97 Ricky Stromberg C Signed 4 118 Braeden Daniels OT Signed 5 137 KJ Henry DE Signed 6 193 Chris Rodriguez RB Signed 7 233 Andre Jones LB Signed

Stromberg, 22, was a four-year starter at Arkansas and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the Razorbacks in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Stromberg appeared in 46 games and made 44 starts with 33 as a center nine as a right guard, and twice as a left guard.