Commanders Sign Three Draft Picks

The Washington Commanders announced that they’ve signed three draft picks to rookie contracts including fifth-round DE K.J. Henry, sixth-round RB Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round LB Andre Jones.

Matt Lombardo was first to report the Henry signing Friday.

The Commanders still have four draft picks to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 16 Emmanuel Forbes CB 2 47 Jartavius Martin S 3 97 Ricky Stromberg C 4 118 Braeden Daniels OT 5 137 KJ Henry DE Signed 6 193 Chris Rodriguez RB Signed 7 233 Andre Jones LB Signed

Henry, 24, was a one-year starter at Clemson. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.

The Commanders used the No. 137 pick in the fifth round.

During his college career at Washington, Henry appeared in 58 games and made 24 starts while recording 130 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 pass defenses.