Commanders Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Washington Commanders announced they signed CB Allan George and WR Mike Strachan to futures deals on Friday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Strachan, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2021 out of Division-II Charleston (WV).

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that included a $114,832 signing bonus when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad in September and has bounced on and off their taxi squad last season.

Strachan was waived coming out of training camp this year and caught on with the Commanders’ practice squad before being released. Washington re-signed him to their practice squad in November.

In 2023, Strachan appeared in four games and recorded one reception for 45 yards.